UTRGV now offers bachelor's degree in cybersecurity
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley now offers a bachelor's degree in cybersecurity.
"It is high in demand, it is well paid and it is needed for a lot of local and national and international companies," said Mahmoud K. Quweider, a professor of computer science at UTRGV.
UTRGV announced the new degree in August.
Watch the video for the full story.
