UTRGV now offers bachelor's degree in cybersecurity

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley now offers a bachelor's degree in cybersecurity.

"It is high in demand, it is well paid and it is needed for a lot of local and national and international companies," said Mahmoud K. Quweider, a professor of computer science at UTRGV.

UTRGV announced the new degree in August.

