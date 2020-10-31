x

UTRGV now offers bachelor's degree in cybersecurity

Saturday, October 31 2020
By: Tony Velasquez Jr.

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley now offers a bachelor's degree in cybersecurity.

"It is high in demand, it is well paid and it is needed for a lot of local and national and international companies," said Mahmoud K. Quweider, a professor of computer science at UTRGV.

UTRGV announced the new degree in August.

