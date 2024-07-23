x

UTRGV, NVTX Energy collaborate to advance energy solutions in the Valley

4 hours 6 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, July 23 2024 Jul 23, 2024 July 23, 2024 4:33 PM July 23, 2024 in News - Local

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley have signed a new research agreement with NVTX Energy.

This marks the beginning of research aimed at advancing energy solutions in the Rio Grande Valley with the goal to stop power outages due to extreme weather conditions.

This collaboration will bring together researchers and experts to solve technical challenges and train UTRGV students.

