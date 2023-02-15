UTRGV police taking part in multiple safety trainings

The shooting at Michigan State University is making students and staff at other schools across the nation worry.

Officials at the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley spoke to Channel 5 News regarding what kind of safety measures they have in place.

UTRGV police Chief Adan Cruz said they have 51 officers and campus security guards who take all threats seriously. Officers go through multiple types of training throughout the year to be prepared for any incident that may endanger students or staff, whether that's a shooting or even a chemical spill.

According to Cruz, the department takes part in active shooter trainings and de-escalation trainings. Full scale exercises are also held where UTRGV police train with other local law enforcement agencies.

"We did a full scale exercise in Harlingen, and we cooperated with the Harlingen Police Department, Harlingen EMS, FBI, Texas DPS and other federal agencies. We learn what everyone brings to the table, and we practice working with each other," Cruz said.

Cruz says in the event of a possible active shooter, campus police will be in control, establishing command posts and directing others until a state or federal agency assumes control.

Cruz wants to remind students to use the campus shield app to report anything suspicious, and in the event of an emergency, the app will put you in direct contact with police and even allow you to share your location with a friend.