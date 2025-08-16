UTRGV postpones men's soccer exhibition until Saturday due to weather

The UTRGV men's soccer team's first exhibition match was postponed on Friday due to inclement weather.

The game was put into a lightning delay 15 minutes before kickoff, with heavy rain in the area also potentially factoring into the decision to postpone the match. The game against Coastal Bend is now scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 11:00 a.m. in Edinburg.

It's the first of three exhibition games for the team ahead of the season opener on August 27th. The team is hoping these matchups get them ready for the year ahead.

"Keep on pushing, take this game as another actual regular season game to see if we can get a great result," senior goalkeeper Alexis Gonzalez said on Thursday.

"We've been training very hard," UTRGV junior defender Arev Vera added. "As far as the season goes, we're just waiting and we're very excited to start."