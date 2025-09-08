UTRGV's Nathan Denney named SLC offensive player of the week

UTRGV's running back Nathan Denney is taking home offensive player of the week honors.

Denney totaled over 140 yards on the day. 104 on the ground and 37 through the air. He also scored the game-winning touchdown for the Vaqueros with just over two minutes left in the game. Denney barley played in the opener, but coach Bush told us yesterday on the Coach's Show -- that the yale transfer proved how he he is in this win.

"I'm just really impressed with the way our team persevered. I think obviously last week the big question was how are we gonna perform when we face some adversity and I think tonight was such a big experience to put in our back pocket throughout the remainder of the season because now we know what it takes when we're down late in the fourth, how to come back and win the ball game," said Denney.