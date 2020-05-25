UTRGV scraps in-person graduation plan, switches to virtual commencement

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is changing its plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies, which were initially scheduled earlier this month, and will instead carry out its first virtual commencement.

“One of the toughest decisions we had to make because of the pandemic was to postpone our Spring Commencement ceremonies,” said UTRGV President Guy Bailey in a message. “Based on input from our Spring 2020 graduates, we have developed a plan to ensure these students — and their friends and family — are properly celebrated for their extraordinary achievement.”

The ceremony will be able to be viewed online at the UTRGV website for its more than 3,000 graduates at 10 a.m. May 30.

The university adds once health regulations permit, spring graduates will be invited to take part in a traditional ceremony.