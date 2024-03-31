UTRGV STEM-based summer camp now accepting applications

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's Transportation Center for Railway Safety Camp is now open for applications.

The camp is a STEM-based summer camp for selected Rio Grande Valley high school students, but it's also open to the public for a $100 fee.

The program Director Konstantin Taraune said the concept of the camp is to get students a taste of the STEM industry.

"What's the engineering design cycle, what are the fundamentals of, like I would say, Newton's Laws, you know, speed, velocity, friction. Like some of the concepts that will become a part of rail safety, developing, for example, positive train control, looking at ways to improve the safety of rail. So a lot of that is just kind of like giving them a flavor in STEM," Taraune said.

The camp is a week long-running from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. every week in June; there are about 1,300 openings.

For more information on how to get involved, call 956-665-8878 or click here.