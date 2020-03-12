UTRGV to announce schedule-altering plan for coronavirus
EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced Wednesday, they are working on a contingency plan to change class schedules after Spring Break because of the coronavirus.
In a Facebook post, UTRGV said they are “currently developing a contingency plan that will alter our post Spring Break schedule.”
The university says once the plans are finalized, they will announce the plan to the campus community no later than Friday.
More News
News Video
-
UTRGV to announce schedule-altering contingency plan for coronavirus
-
CON MI GENTE: Haircuts for cancer in Edinburg
-
New website to help increase industrial growth in Harlingen
-
Valley school districts look at options in preparation for possible virus case
-
Traveling memorial honoring fallen Vietnam troops makes stop in Valley