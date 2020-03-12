UTRGV to announce schedule-altering plan for coronavirus

EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced Wednesday, they are working on a contingency plan to change class schedules after Spring Break because of the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, UTRGV said they are “currently developing a contingency plan that will alter our post Spring Break schedule.”

The university says once the plans are finalized, they will announce the plan to the campus community no later than Friday.