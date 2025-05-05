x

UTRGV Vaqueros sweep Incarnate Word, Secure a top 2 seed to host the SLC Tournament

3 hours 18 minutes 37 seconds ago Sunday, May 04 2025 May 4, 2025 May 04, 2025 11:34 PM May 04, 2025 in Sports

The UTRGV Vaqueros sweep Incarnate Word to finish Southland conference play. They secured a top 2 spot to get home field advantage and host the SLC Tournament starting May 15th-18th at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium. 

