UTRGV Vaqueros sweep Incarnate Word, Secure a top 2 seed to host the SLC Tournament
The UTRGV Vaqueros sweep Incarnate Word to finish Southland conference play. They secured a top 2 spot to get home field advantage and host the SLC Tournament starting May 15th-18th at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium.
