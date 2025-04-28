x

UTRGV Vaqueros Take Down the No. 1 Team McNeese in a three game series

2 hours 41 minutes 12 seconds ago Sunday, April 27 2025 Apr 27, 2025 April 27, 2025 11:28 PM April 27, 2025 in Sports

Edinburg, TX-- The UTRGV Vaqueros take down the No. 1 team in the Southland Conference McNeese. 

The Cowboys had the 3-2 lead going into the 7th Rene Galvan would load up the bases for Damien Whitfield who came in clutch with a single to left field scoring two runs to the lead 4-3. 

Isaac Lopez would bring in another run with a bunt single to give the Vaqueros a comfortable 5-3 lead.

Pitcher Harrison Thayer was lights out after giving up a home run to give the Vaqueros the series win.

