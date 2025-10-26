UTRGV Vaqueros take down the reigning Southland Conference champion Incarnate Word Cardinals

The UTRGV Vaqueros took down the reigning Southland Conference champion Incarnate Word Cardinals 56-28 on Saturday night.

The Vaqueros were all over the Cardinals in the first half, leading 35-0 heading into the halftime locker room after dominating on both sides of the ball.

Incarnate Word scored 21 unanswered points to begin the second half, but Marburger and the offense settled back into a groove and managed to pull away once again to secure the victory.

UTRGV’s Tony Diaz shined with 17 receptions, a program record and the third most in conference history. The star wideout totaled 172 receiving yards, with Xayvion Noland not far behind with 155 yards through the air on the day.

Eddie Lee Marburger led the way at quarterback with 440 yards passing and six touchdowns, adding a rushing score for a total of seven TDs on the night.

The Vaqueros move to 2-2 in conference play while the Cardinals fall to 0-4.

UTRGV’s next game is on the road against #24 Stephen F. Austin. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. from Nacogdoches on Saturday, November 1st.