UTRGV volleyball faces Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Thursday and Saturday

The UTRGV volleyball team is currently tied for the best record in the Southland Conference with a 9-1 record, which includes an eight-game win streak.

The Vaqueros look to extend their winning ways when they go against Texas A&M Corpus Christi on both Thursday and Saturday. The Islanders have taken the last two games against UTRGV.

Head coach Todd Lowery expects a back-and-forth affair similar to a heavyweight boxing match.

"Playing them twice in the same week is probably not the way I would draw it up if it was up to me, but it is what the schedule is, and all of us has that weekend where we play our travel partner back-to-back and of course at Corpus and out here, it's gonna be a rival," Lowery said. "Throw the records out, throw everything out the window; we know how they play, they know how we play, and we know how they play, and it's just gonna be take the gloves off and kind of go at it."

The first matchup between UTRGV and Texas A&M Corpus Christi is set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Edinburg. Then, the series heads over to Corpus Christi on Saturday at 1 p.m.