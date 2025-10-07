UTRGV volleyball to face two opponents undefeated in conference play this week

The UTRGV volleyball team is entering a key week.

UTRGV is four games into the conference season, with three wins secured in those matches. Two of those wins came at home last week against Northwestern State and East Texas A&M.

"I think we were able to handle ourselves pretty well," UTRGV junior middle blocker Julianna Bryant said. "We were able to dominate those two teams and so we're going to continue doing what we've been doing and continue to get better."

However, this week will be the Vaqueros chance to truly prove they belong at the top of the conference.

The team is set to go on the road for what will undoubtedly be one of the Vaqueros toughest stretches of the season.

On Thursday, they travel to San Antonio to take on Incarnate Word. Then, they head to Houston on Saturday to go up against Houston Christian. Both teams are 4-0 so far in the conference season.

"Obviously playing against two teams that are 4-0, it's an important weekend for two teams that are on our half and try and go get some road wins."

After the road trip, the Vaqueros will return home next Thursday to face Southeastern. The Lions are also currently 3-1 in conference play, the same record as UTRGV.