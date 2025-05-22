Uvalde - Remember the 21: Mothers turning tragedy into action

Two mothers in Uvalde who lost their daughters in the state’s deadliest mass shooting are now turning tragedy into action.

Kim Rubio and Gloria Cazares said they carry the memories of their daughters — Lexi and Jackie, respectively — every single day.

“I’m following Lexi’s lead, Lexi’s light,” Rubio said. “This is her work, this is her story.”

“Jackie would have made a difference in this world, and all of those victims would have made change, and I really do truly believe that,” Cazares said.

The women lost their daughters on May 24, 2022, during the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

RELATED STORY: Timeline of deadly mass shooting in Uvalde

The shooting killed 19 students and two teachers in the city of Uvalde.

“I don't want another child lost, I don't want another mom to experience what I’ve experienced,” Rubio said.

Since the shooting, Rubio and Cazares have been striving for change.

“Right after our daughter's murders, we just threw ourselves into it and we worked so hard to make change," Cazares said.

Rubio and Cazares teamed up with other mothers who lost their children to the massacre to create the non-profit organization Lives Robbed, which aims to stop gun violence through legislation at the state and federal levels.

“I remember testifying before Congress just three days before we buried Lexi, and I’ve been on the move ever since,” Rubio said. “At the state level, we are pushing to raise the age from 18 to 21 to be able to purchase assault weapons. It isn't going very well… but we're gonna keep fighting."

Rubio said many people agree with common sense laws such as stricter background checks, and raising the age.

“Eighty-five percent of Texans do agree with raising the age, and I’ve talked to gun owners, and responsible gun owners do believe in this,” Rubio said.

READ ALSO: Former Robb elementary teacher recalls tragedy that killed his students

In June 2022, a month after the shooting, the bipartisan Safer Communities Act became law.

It implemented several changes to the mental health system, school safety programs and gun control laws.

“We had a lot of progress seen under the Biden administration, with the first ever office of gun violence prevention and also the bill passed right after Uvalde, but we're seeing a lot of that good work undone by the Trump administration,” Rubio said.

Both women said they are committed to continuing the fight to prevent another day like the Robb elementary shooting.

“Every day that we don't see this work done, there's going to be lives lost,” Rubio said.

The memories of their daughters still run through their minds.

“This year has been one of the hardest years,” Cazares said. “You would have thought it would've been that first year, but I was numb. I kind of just threw myself into advocacy work… I don't think I properly grieved her.”

Rubio said she hopes Lexi is smiling down at her, and that Lexi is proud of the work she and the organization have achieved.

While it may seem like a never ending fight, Rubio and Cazares said they want the public to “never forget the 21.”

Over the next few days, Channel 5 News will feature stories in honor of the 21 victims, and highlight what’s being done to address gun violence in the state of Texas.

It’s all part of our special coverage — Uvalde: Remembering the 21.

Watch the video above for the full story.