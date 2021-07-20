Vaccine hesitancy present among healthcare workers

Despite a drop in new COVID-19 infections across Hidalgo County, health experts continue to push for vaccinations.

On Monday, the county reported 48 new positive cases. According to health officials, the number of positive infections is down from last week's triple-digit case report, but COVID-related hospitalizations have gone up.

Now a new concern is rising in the Valley, unvaccinated healthcare workers.

"We, unfortunately, have a lot of people that are in the health care field that are resisting vaccinations," Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said.

Although the vaccines against the coronavirus are not 100% effective, Melendez said some protection is better than nothing.

"It's much more surprising," Melendez said. "Despite them being introduced to all this pain and suffering, some people are still holding out."

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the COVID-19 vaccine under its emergency use authorization.

While Melendez agrees each person has the right to their own opinion regarding the vaccine, he urges anyone with questions to continue researching.