Valdez expected to start for the Astros against the Mariners

By The

Associated Press



Seattle Mariners (7-13, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (8-10, third in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 5.28 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Astros: Framber Valdez (0-2, 2.04 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

The Astros went 56-20 in division games in 2019. Houston pitchers had an ERA of 3.66 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.13.

The Mariners went 27-49 in division play in 2019. Seattle pitchers struck out 7.6 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.38.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Houston leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Joe Biagini: (shoulder), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), George Springer: (wrist), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

Mariners: Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.