Valley AC business provides tips on unit maintenance during summer heat

There are little things Rio Grande Valley residents can do to make sure their homes stay cool during the summer heat.

The Valley will be feeling the triple-digit heat in the next few days. Mission resident Oliver Cobb visits his parents every week to make sure their air conditioner is working.

"I am worried that my parents could get heat stroke, including my dad. He gets hot, he needs to drink a lot of water," Cobb said.

The hotter it gets outside, the more he worries about his parents' health.

"My mom has a lot of health problems sometimes, and with clean cold air she feels a lot better," Cobb said.

Colair Service Supervisor Noah Gonzalez recommends routine maintenance twice every six months. Inside homes, he says proper insulation and properly sealed duct work is a must.

"UV lights go a long way to keep your coils clean. The less pressure the system is under, the more efficient it works. Your energy bill will go down if you do all that," Gonzalez said.

Another way to keep your bill down and your AC running is to change your air filter every thirty days. Also, remember to set the thermostat to temperatures where it is not overworking the system.

"You don't want it to be 60 degrees inside your house while it is 110 degrees outside. You are going to put a lot of pressure on that machine," Gonzalez said.

Keeping your AC in good conditions helps keep older adults safe on hotter days.