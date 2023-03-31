Valley AIDS Council holding events in honor of Transgender Day of Visibility

Friday marks National Transgender Day of Visibility, and the Valley AIDS Council is holding a pair of events to raise awareness about the issues the transgender community is facing.

The first event is happening at the clinic’s McAllen location at 300 S 2nd St. at 6:30 p.m.

The second event will be at the clinic’s Brownsville location to hold a red-ribbon cutting ceremony for the expansion of Casa Orgullo.

The facility is meant to serve as a safe space for the LGBTQ community and their families. That event is set for 6 p.m. at 1452 E. Madison St.