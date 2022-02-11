Valley animal shelters at capacity

Animal shelters in the Valley are twice as full as they normally are - and Covid infections mean fewer staff members are reporting to work.

“We're at capacity right now, every kennel is full," Donna Casamento with Palm Valley Animal society said.

Casamento said Covid absences are making it harder to cover shifts. That problem resulted in limited shelter hours, less adoption events and a reduction in the number of dogs leaving the facility with a new home.

The Palm Valley shelter in Edinburg, the Harlingen Humane Society and the Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center say they have a total of 1,000 dogs. They usually have 500.

