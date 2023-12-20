Valley band partners with local businesses for toy drive

A Rio Grande Valley country band is looking to spread some holiday cheer.

Rustic Rose is hosting a toy drive to collect toys for children in hospitals across the Valley. The band teamed up with several local businesses to help kids at hospitals have a happy holiday season.

Rustic Rose is determined to make Christmas special for those who can't go home for the holidays. They said this season is all about giving back and spreading joy.

This is their second annual toy drive, and last December they distributed over 400 toys to kids in the hospital.

"We went to the Children's Hospital, and I'll tell you one thing, it was amazing. You know, when you get to see that child eyes, whatever they're going through at the moment, you don't know what it is, but the joy that they had was brought to them. But not only that, the relief and the parent eyes as well," Rustic Rose band member Zeke said.

The band hopes to collect at least 500 hundred toys this year and hand them out to children at different hospitals in the Valley.

The deadline to donate a toy is Thursday, and toys will be delivered on Friday.

For a list of places to drop off toy donations, click here.