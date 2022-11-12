Valley businessman shares his military experience

Lt. Col. Rene Jackson Jr. is a retired veteran, but he says he stays busy as a Valley business owner.

The La Joya native joined the U.S. Army in 1983 at the age of 23 and says his 30 years of serving the country led to his success as the owner of nearly 20 franchises.

“I’m one of many millions of people that served," Jackson said. "It was all about the opportunity and the allure to serve the nation."

Jackson’s decision to serve the country was inspired by wanting to follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

“My job back then was ammunition and missiles,” Jackson said. “So we would bring in all the support and sustainment stuff for the war fighters that were doing the actual fighting."

Jackson retired after he was diagnosed with colon and throat cancer.

"I got cancer a couple of times, and the military realized that I wasn’t going to be the same after two battles of cancer," Jackson said.

After nearly three decades away from his family, Jackson said he was relieved to come home.

"You miss so many anniversaries, and Christmas and Thanksgiving and birthdays, so there's some pieces you wish you could get back," Jackson said.

Jackson also attributed his success as a businessman to the way the community honors him.

"I am more impressed that the community that we live in recognizes the fact that we serve,” Jackson said. “Texas specifically really takes care of its veterans. In a heartbeat, I would do it again."