Valley cascaron vendors prepare of Easter, restrictions if buying from Mexico

Easter Sunday is almost here, and a tradition for many is cracking colorful, confetti-filled eggs.

This Mexican tradition is believed to bring good luck if someone cracks a cascaron over your head. One vendor says it takes about a year just to make them.

Guadalupe Cantu has been selling cascarones in San Benito for over a decade. He usually sets up shop at the same spot every year.

Business started booming nearly 15 years ago when he and his family decided to paint and sell Easter eggs. He buys the eggshells from a vendor and starts decorating them nearly a year in advance.

They sold a couple of hundred eggs during his first year, but now they sell over 15,000 every Easter.

"We start decorating one egg tray. The next day, we do two trays and store those and so on and so on. That's how we make them year-round," Cantu said.

Those thinking of traveling to Mexico to buy these cascarones need to be aware of the rules Customs and Border Protection have.

Only a dozen eggs can be brought back per person. The eggshells can be decorated, but they must be clean, dry and free of any egg residue.

"The reason we are restricting the number of eggshells people bring is because we would like to curve or stop the spread of Avian Influenza, or the Newcastle Disease. This is a very contagious disease that affects all kinds of birds, especially turkeys, chickens, partridges, pigeons," Port of Brownsville Public Affairs Liaison Elias Rodriguez said.

Agents also want to remind people that fresh eggs, live birds or other poultry from Mexico are not allowed.

If you are caught trying to cross with these, you could face a fine of up to $1,000.