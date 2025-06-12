Valley cities preparing for protests over immigration raids

Recent immigration enforcement raids have sparked protests across the country, with two of them set for Saturday, June 14 in Harlingen and McAllen.

The mayors of both cities spoke to Channel 5 News, and said while they are hopeful the protests will be peaceful, there will be more law enforcement present.

An organizer of the McAllen protest is encouraging everyone who shows up to protest without any violence.

“We are here to protest ICE, the immigration laws, and we are also here to protest for wrongful deportations,” Bryanna Taft said. “We do not condone violence. In LA, it's getting chaotic. They are vandalizing things, we are not here to vandalize things because in reality, violence gets us nowhere.”

Taft said she decided to protest because she's been personally affected by the ICE raids.

“A couple of my family members recently got deported," Taft said.

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said he's worried about outside influencers.

“Our main concern is public safety,” Villalobos said. “We have also received information that there are people from outside of McAllen trying to incite the people. We hope, that does not happen."

Villalobos said more police will be in the areas where protests are taking place.

“We hope that we have absolutely no reason to utilize them, but there will be police officers present,” Villalobos said.

Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda said the city is also stepping up police presence for this weekend.

“The police presence is there not to intimidate, but to really ensure everything remains calm, peaceful — and that they feel supported,” Sepulveda said. “We want to make sure nobody is hurt, just want to make sure everyone is being respectful of one another. Protest as much as you want, do it lawfully and do it peacefully."

Villalobos and Sepulveda both said they support peaceful protests, and believe this weekend’s protests will be peaceful, like prior ones.

Ahead of protests in San Antonio, Gov. Greg Abbott deployed the National Guard to the city.

National Guard troops are already in the Rio Grande Valley providing border security.

Channel 5 News reached out to the governor's office to ask if any more troops will be deployed to the Valley specifically because of the protests.

The governor’s officer replied with the following statement in full:

“The State of Texas stands ready to deploy all necessary personnel and resources to uphold law and order across our state. Texas National Guard soldiers are on standby in areas where mass demonstrations are planned in case they are needed. Peaceful protests are part of the fabric of our nation, but Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles. Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be swiftly held accountable to the full extent of the law.”

Channel 5 News also received the following statement from a spokesperson with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is in a unique position to enforce immigration laws of the United States in the nation’s interior with its broad investigatory authorities and law enforcement capabilities. As part of its routine operations, ICE arrests aliens who commit crimes and other individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws. All aliens in violation of U.S. immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention and if found removable by final order, removed from the U.S., regardless of nationality.

U.S. immigration laws allow aliens to pursue relief from removal; however, once they have exhausted all due process and appeals, the aliens remain subject to a final order of removal from an immigration judge and ICE must carry out that order.

ICE respects the constitutional right of people to peacefully protest; however, assaulting, resisting, impeding or harassing ICE officers and special agents or interfering in any way as they are executing their official duty is against the law. If any person assaults a federal law enforcement officer, they risk being prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

