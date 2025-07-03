Valley congress members release statements on the passing of Trump's tax bill

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., left, speaks in the House chamber as House Democrats stand to applaud him, prior to the final vote for President Donald Trump's signature bill of tax breaks and spending cuts, at the Capitol, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Congress members representing the Rio Grande Valley have released statements regarding the passing of President Donald Trump's tax bill.

According to The Associated Press, the legislation is a sprawling collection of tax breaks, spending cuts and other Republican priorities, including new money for national defense and deportations.

The Senate passed the bill, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie breaking vote. It passed the final version 218-214.

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz released the following statement in support of the bill:

"Today, I proudly voted in support of the One Big Beautiful Bill once again. This legislation delivers for all Americans by solidifying the largest tax cut in history, boosting the Child Tax Credit for American families, and eliminating tax on tips and overtime.

Additionally, we are investing in border security, supporting border patrol agents, and sustaining the programs South Texans rely on by rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse. Throughout this process, I have been committed to delivering wins for South Texas. This historic bill will now be sent to President Trump's desk for his signature."

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez released the following statement after he voted against the bill:

"This bill is nothing but One Big Betrayal to the American people," said Congressman Gonzalez. "It goes back on our promise to senior citizens, veterans, and students. It guts lifeline programs for hundreds of thousands of South Texans. Fiscally irresponsible and cruel, President Trump’s 'One Big Beautiful Bill' will force children to go hungry in school, put Medicare and Meals on Wheels on the chopping block, and drive our nation and our students deeper into debt. I could not in good conscience vote for legislation that will make South Texans sicker and poorer while making the ultra-rich even richer."

This article will be updated with more reactions.