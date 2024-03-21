Valley doctor gives insight into Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis, or MS, is a disease that nearly one million people are diagnosed with across the country.

Dr. Roberto Cruz, from DHR Health, speaks with Channel 5 News' Sandra Rodriguez to give a better understanding of MS and what leads to getting the disease.

The South Texas Multiple Sclerosis Council is hosting the annual MS 5K Walk and Run on March 30. It will be held at Kenneth White Junior High School in Mission from 8 a.m. until noon.

To register and for more information, click here.