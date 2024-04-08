Valley educator gives tips on how to make your own glasses to view solar eclipse

In order to see the rare solar eclipse, viewers will need special glasses to avoid damaging their eyes.

If you were unable to purchase those special glasses, you can probably create your own with things you may already have at home.

Rio Grande Valley residents will only be able to see a partial total eclipse, which means only part of the sun will still be visible, but protective eyewear is still needed.

"With the eclipse glasses, you can only see the sun and nothing else. It's completely blocked by the sun. So, before the eclipses you will see very bright orange color around the sun, but during the eclipses, you'll see that the sun is blocked by the moon," University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Astronomy and Physics Professor Dr. Hyun-Chul Lee said.

Those who don't have eclipse glasses can build their own pinhole projector with things around their home.

The items that will be needed are a box, foil paper, tape, a pen, a piece of white paper and a push pin.

"So, what we are going to do with the box is cut a hole for us to look through and then cut a separate hole for the light to be gathered. So, you will cover one of them with foil and then put a little hole on it using a pin. The light of the sun will go through the hole and the foil will keep all the excess light out," Educator at the International Museum of Art and Sciences Edgar Cortes said. "We will be able to see kind of like the outline of what the sun will look like without actually looking at the sun and harming our eyes."

Viewers should remember to never look directly at the sun.

To use the pinhole projector, stand with your back to the sun and hold the large square hole up to your eye. Move the box around until you see the sun projected on the paper.

Watch the video above for the full story.