Valley educators push for dual language programs in public schools

A lawmaker who represents a portion of the Rio Grande Valley in Austin wants to see more funding in public school for dual language and bilingual programs.

After generations of Texas schools stressed the importance of all students speaking English in recent years, that mindset has shifted.

"Biliterate really just gives them that edge that the others don't because they'll be able to communicate in writing, they'll be able to read at that cognitive level and really have that understanding," Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD dual language Director Olivia Martinez said.

State Representative Bobby Guerra represents a number of cities in Hidalgo County in Austin. He introduced three house bills supporting dual language and bilingual education programs.

"The state has learned over the years the benefit it brings, and the professionals that eventually come out of the school system," Guerra said.

One bill would require the state to monitor the programs to make sure they are meeting their intended goals, incentivize students to become bilingual or dual language teachers, and update state rules on how much funding public schools get for both programs.

"The state understands that we are in a global society. In a global society, you need multilingual speakers," Donna Independent School District dual language program Director Gregorio Arellano said.

For both Arellano and Martinez, the biggest challenge program directors face is convincing school administrators to bring programs in which all subjects are taught in a different language besides English

"We're going to challenge you to start off in a certain language and then on Wednesday, you're going to continue with the content but now in the second language," Arellano said.

Lawmakers in Austin are going over several measures in senate committees, and then they'll be able to take many of these house bills to the floor to vote.