Valley family loses mobile home in fire

A single mother of four and her children are staying with a friend after a fire destroyed her home.

The fire made Erica Diaz’s mobile home near the city of Edinburg unlivable, the Hidalgo County fire marshal said, adding that the fire was sparked by a candle.

"The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental" Hidalgo County fire Marshal Homero Garza said.

Diaz and her four children were at home when the fire started, but none of them were injured

“My daughters says she was wrapping the gifts,” Rosa Diaz — mother of the homeowner — said. “My [4-year-old] grandson went to the room and he was running back and forth, and then he dropped the candle."

Rosa Diaz said her daughter and her 4-year-old son tried to put out the fire, but it quickly spread throughout the home.

Garza said the fire serves as a warning to the community.

“It’s the holiday season, we have the habit of turning on candles,” Garza said. “Make sure they're not in and around flammable material, curtains, and tablecloths. Keep 'em in a safe area and make sure that your pets don't get to them."

Rosa Diaz said her daughter doesn't have home insurance, and is not sure how she can help her daughter.

“I don't have the money to help her,” Rosa Diaz said.

Those seeking to help the Diaz family can call the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office at 956-318-2656 to be connected with the family.