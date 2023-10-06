Valley fire officials give tips on kitchen fire safety

Most kitchen fires start on the stove, and fire officials recommend having a fire extinguisher in the kitchen to control any fire that may break out.

Local fire officials say there are simple steps people can take to keep themselves and others safe while in the kitchen.

Assistant Fire Marshal with the Pharr Fire Department Mike Navarro said you always want to turn pot handles towards the back of the stove to prevent spills and burns. He says to avoid using a stove as a counter-top and when cooking with oil try to keep the heat on low.

"In the event that there is a grease fire on top of the stove, stop, not to throw water on top of it. That's just going to spread the fire more. We recommend that you take a lid and cover the pot with the lid and that'll suffocate the fire and not introduce any more oxygen to the fire," Navarro said.

Navarro says if there is a fire inside the oven, leave the oven closed; turn it off and call 911.

He recommends having a carbon monoxide detector if you have an electric stove, and be sure to check that your smoke alarm is working.

Navarro says to change the batteries on smoke detectors and carbon monoxides every six months and replace them after 10 years.