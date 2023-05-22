Valley First Responders Attend Blue Mass at the Basilica
SAN JUAN – First responders from across the Rio Grande Valley were in attendance Wednesday for a Blue Mass.
The service took place at the Basilica in San Juan.
Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra explains this service had great meaning to the community.
"We all thought about Trooper Moises Sanchez and especially today being his birthday and being his family is with him in the hospital celebrating his birthday,” says Guerra.
Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio says this mass allowed time for law enforcement and first responders to pray for his recovery.
A spokesperson for the Diocese of Brownsville says her group wants to hold this service every year.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
CBP commissioner comments on 8-year-old migrant death
-
Hidalgo County implements temporary new brush collection schedule
-
Charges dropped against Hidalgo ISD principal Rafael Tinoco
-
San Benito man charged after assaulting federal agents
-
Cameron County Sheriff's Office search for suspect in aggravated robbery