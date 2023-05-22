Valley First Responders Attend Blue Mass at the Basilica

SAN JUAN – First responders from across the Rio Grande Valley were in attendance Wednesday for a Blue Mass.

The service took place at the Basilica in San Juan.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra explains this service had great meaning to the community.

"We all thought about Trooper Moises Sanchez and especially today being his birthday and being his family is with him in the hospital celebrating his birthday,” says Guerra.

Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio says this mass allowed time for law enforcement and first responders to pray for his recovery.

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Brownsville says her group wants to hold this service every year.

