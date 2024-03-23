Valley first responders return after volunteering during Panhandle wildfire

Three paramedics and a first responder from the cities of Pharr and Weslaco are back in the Rio Grande Valley after lending a hand during the largest wildfire in the history of Texas.

The group responded to the Panhandle wildfire that broke out earlier this month and burned through over 1 million acres of land.

Paramedic Cris Cisneros says it was unlike anything he's ever seen.

The crew is waiting for further orders up north to return.

Forecasts show the possibility of more fires in the panhandle.