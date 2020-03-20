Valley food bank in dire need of supplies and resources

PHARR – Long lines are still forming outside grocery stores. Products are sold out. The demand is also hitting the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley – hard.

On Thursday, customers multiplied from the usual 50 families to more than 350.

With greater needs on their plate, the food bank is also seeing fewer resources.

