Valley food bank in dire need of supplies and resources
PHARR – Long lines are still forming outside grocery stores. Products are sold out. The demand is also hitting the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley – hard.
On Thursday, customers multiplied from the usual 50 families to more than 350.
With greater needs on their plate, the food bank is also seeing fewer resources.
To learn how to help, visit the food bank's website.
Watch the video above for the full report.
