Valley funeral homes adjusting to new methods to carry out services

MCALLEN – On Tuesday, a third death related to the coronavirus was announced in the Rio Grande Valley. As more are expected, funeral homes will be working with mandates, orders and families to carry out services the best they can.

Funeral directors Anthony Tijerina and Linda Ceballos are taking caution when it comes to handling the deceased to prepare their bodies for service, but now they are stepping up their methods to avoid getting themselves infected.

Embalming a body is done to preserve for viewing, but the process is where the funeral directors say they are at risk.

Although he has not dealt with bodies of people who tested positive for the virus, Tijerina says he has dealt with bodies that, in his observation, brought concerns.

Watch the video above for the full story.