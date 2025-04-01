Valley hardware store reports increase in customers following recent storm
Several hardware stores are seeing several customers come in for repair supplies after last week’s storm flooded multiple areas.
Edward Leal, operations manager at Los Pinos Hardware, said people are buying water pumps, tarps and cleaning supplies to deal with the standing water.
Mosquito spray is also being purchased.
READ ALSO: Matt’s Building Materials accepting applications for flood recovery program
Leal recommends people treat for mold as soon as possible if they have standing water in their home.
“That can be a very dangerous thing to have lingering there because water will bring that in, and it's very difficult to get rid of once it's settled in,” Leal said.
Mold and mildew can start to grow within 24 hours of water exposure.
To start cleaning, dry out the area first and clean the surface with clean water and soap to remove debris.
After you've cleaned the surface, treat the area with other disinfectants like bleach.
Officials are urging all residents to report any storm damage online to the state.
More News
News Video
-
DPS investigating fatal tractor-trailer collision near Mercedes
-
Heart of the Valley campaign kicks off
-
Bond denied for driver charged in deadly Edcouch drowning incident
-
Pharr working on detention pond project in Las Milpas area
-
Hidalgo County crews continue pumping out water from flooded areas
Sports Video
-
Vipers forward Jermaine Samuels discusses team's mindset heading into playoffs
-
Vipers gear up for postseason as team seeks fifth championship in franchise...
-
Juarez-Lincoln boys soccer "wake up call" after up-and-down regular season lifts team...
-
Edcouch-Elsa girls powerlifting wins state title
-
Hidalgo & Progreso boys soccer teams set for RGV battle in regional...