Valley hardware store reports increase in customers following recent storm

Several hardware stores are seeing several customers come in for repair supplies after last week’s storm flooded multiple areas.

Edward Leal, operations manager at Los Pinos Hardware, said people are buying water pumps, tarps and cleaning supplies to deal with the standing water.

Mosquito spray is also being purchased.

Leal recommends people treat for mold as soon as possible if they have standing water in their home.

“That can be a very dangerous thing to have lingering there because water will bring that in, and it's very difficult to get rid of once it's settled in,” Leal said.

Mold and mildew can start to grow within 24 hours of water exposure.

To start cleaning, dry out the area first and clean the surface with clean water and soap to remove debris.

After you've cleaned the surface, treat the area with other disinfectants like bleach.

Officials are urging all residents to report any storm damage online to the state.