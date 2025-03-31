Matt’s Building Materials accepting applications for flood recovery program

In an effort to help homeowners across the Rio Grande Valley, Matt’s Building Material announced they’re accepting applications for their flood recovery program.

The flood recovery program gives steep discounts to homeowners on the materials most needed after flooding, according to a Monday news release. The program is back after a Thursday thunderstorm caused widespread flooding across the Rio Grande Valley.

Discounts on drywall, insulation, flooring, doors, and other products are included in the program.

Homeowners must apply in person at any of the four Matt’s Building Materials locations in Pharr, San Benito, Palmview, or Harlingen.

A valid photo ID, photos of the damage done to the home, proof of residence such as a utility bill and a photo of the home taken from the street are required.

Applications will be approved on a case-by-case basis. Once approved, the flood recovery program will be active for 120 days to give homeowners time to work on their home.

More information on the program is available online.

Officials are urging all residents to report any storm damage online to the state.