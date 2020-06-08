Valley health officials: Coronavirus case count is likely higher

The difference in confirmed cases versus actual active cases has to do with how many people were able to test and more.

At Starr County Memorial Hospital, officials conducted antibody test on employees. The results showed 27 of them had already been exposed to the coronavirus, out of 280 employees. All of them were allowed to return to work.

Starr County health officials say it’s a sign the number of people infected with the virus is likely much higher.

In Cameron County, Dr. James Castillo, the county’s health authority, says many of the early nasal swab tests looked for pieces of the virus. If it didn’t find any, but a person still had it in their body, they came up negative.

Also, people who were asymptomatic were not being tested.

