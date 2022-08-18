Valley high schools to receive $3.1 million for Upward Bound programs

MGN

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez along with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced Thursday that local high schools will be receiving $3,124,800 from the U.S. Department of Education for the Upward Bound Math and Science Program.

"As our kids head back into the classroom to start a new school year, I could not be prouder to announce this much needed funding,"Gonzalez said. "This grant will allow South Texas students to attain skills that will equip them to be successful outside the classroom. Thank you to UTRGV and Secretary Cardona for supporting our students and preparing the next generation of South Texas leaders."

UTRGV President Guy bailey said the University and Upward Bound have a long tradition of commitment to students in South Texas.

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Upward Bound Math and Science Program is designed to service 67 eligible secondary school students. The program will enable students to gain the academic skills and motivation necessary for success in education beyond high school. Program participants will be recruited from the Cameron County, Harlingen, and San Benito Consolidated School Districts.