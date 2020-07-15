Valley Insurance Agents Urge Residents to Check Their Policy

WESLACO - The first half of hurricane season is over, the second half tends to be more active, according to First Warn 5 Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith.

Insurance Council of Texas spokesman Mark Hannah wants Valley residents to know the difference between home owners insurance and flood insurance.

Hannah points to Hurricane Harvey as an example, saying "(Harvey) was over $1B in uninsured losses simply because people did not have flood insurance."

Hannah says flood insurance takes 30 days to go into effect. He adds if there is a named storm in the Gulf of Mexico, insurance companies will not accept new policies until the storm has passed.