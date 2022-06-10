Valley International Airport reacts to end of COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

Travelers will soon no longer have to worry about having a negative COVID test before flying into the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced its decision Friday to roll back its long-standing requirement.

"It's pretty much the last restriction that people have for traveling overseas, and it's what is making people reconsider whether they go out or not,” Valley International Airport Air Service & Business Development Director Nicolás Mirman said. “Now, they're going to be able to do it without restrictions."

Mirman says this will make flying internationally much less stressful, as travelers will no longer have to worry about testing positive and getting back in a timely manner.

“I'm expecting to see a huge increase in the amount of travel overseas, there's always that percentage of people that were a little bit hesitant,” Mirman said. “Now they're going to be able to do it.”

Some travelers who spoke with Channel 5 News said they were already planning trips out of the country.

The CDC said it will reassess its decision after 90 days.