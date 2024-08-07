x

Valley International Airport receives funding to extend runway

The Valley International Airport in Harlingen will be receiving millions in funding to extend a runway.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez said the $3.8 million grant comes from the Federal Airport Infrastructure Program.

This money will help extend the runway by 1,100 feet. It's the fourth and final phase of improvement projects at the airport.

