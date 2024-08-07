Valley International Airport receives funding to extend runway
The Valley International Airport in Harlingen will be receiving millions in funding to extend a runway.
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez said the $3.8 million grant comes from the Federal Airport Infrastructure Program.
This money will help extend the runway by 1,100 feet. It's the fourth and final phase of improvement projects at the airport.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande City Grulla ISD offering afterschool program
-
City of La Joya announces water disruption due to water leak
-
Mother, child rescued near Fronton thanks to Missing Migrant Program placards
-
Free backpacks, door prizes to be handed out at back-to-school expo in...
-
Valley International Airport receives funding to extend runway