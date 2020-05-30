Valley Made, Local Strong: Boot Company Bar and Grill

RAYMONDVILLE — Don’t judge a book by its cover. The same goes for restaurants.

In an old building in Raymondville that once used to be Rios Boots Company is now the Boot Company Bar and Grill. It comes with a lot of history and so do the treasures on the walls inside.

Everything on the menu — onion rings, chicken fried chicken, burgers, and more — is all made from scratch.

Boot Company Bar and Grill is located at 205 East Hidalgo Avenue in Raymondville. The restaurant is open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

