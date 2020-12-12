Valley Made, Local Strong: SPI Sessions

Along with surfing and stand-up paddle-boarding lessons, SPI Sessions teaches something else: science.

Aarin Hartwell started SPI Sessions in 2016. The South Padre Island business sprung from her passion for surfing and love for the outdoors.

"It's just so fun for people to understand what it's like to get up and be on a wave," Hartwell said.

SPI Sessions offers surfing lessons, stand-up paddle-boarding lessons and science classes — both as private lessons and as part of summer camps for kids.

The science lessons focus on oceanography, beach ecology and space.

"A huge part of SPI Sessions is engaging children in outdoor education," Hartwell said. "So once they fall in love with the sport, they're likely going to fall in love with the outdoors."

Watch the video for the full story.