Valley Made, Local Strong: Sylvia's

Sylvia's, located in McAllen, has helped Valley shoppers pick that 'just right' gift for over 40 years.

Owner Cindy Disque said her father developed the shopping center on Pecan Blvd where the store was first located, eventually they relocated to 10th Street.

"My family bought this property and my dad was the developer so he ended up building this center and we ended up moving here," Disque said. "We've been here, at this location, for about 34 years.

There's no limit to what you can find at Sylvia's, from jewelry to accessories, even baby items.

Watch the video for the full story.