Valley man documents SpaceX launch site progress

One photographer has been documenting the progress of the SpaceX South Texas launch site for over two years.

Mauricio Atilano, owner of RGV Aerial Photography said for the past two years he has gotten a good response from the space community.

"There's a lot of people interested in what's going on, being that they're building the first prototypes that are going to Mars,” Atiliano said. “They have a lot of people following it from around the world."

With the help of donations, Atilano has given the space community a glimpse of the launch site's progress through his aerial photographs.

