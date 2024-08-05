Valley moonshiner puts projects on hold to manufacture, sell sanitizer to public

MCALLEN – Hand sanitizer is in high demand nowadays. Store shelves are wiped out and ordering online is tough.

On Saturday, a Rio Grande Valley moonshiner will be setting up at Salomé on Main in McAllen to distribute the highly sought-after sanitizer.

When it came time to put his project on hold to help, Jerrod Henry with Rio Grande Distillery and Magic Valley Moonshine didn’t wait long. With his federal distiller’s permit, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission gave him permission to make, manufacture and sell sanitizer.

People can go through the restaurant’s curbside service to buy sanitizer from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. They must take their own container to fill up. It will be 40 cents an ounce for the public and 20 cents an ounce for first responders.

