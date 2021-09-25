Valley mother looking for answers after police chase ends with suspect colliding into her son’s vehicle

A Valley mother is looking for answers after a police chase resulted in a collision that left her son in an induced coma.

According to the Mission Police Department, officers were chasing a suspect Tuesday just before 5 a.m. when the truck they were chasing collided with a vehicle being driven by Enrique Rodriguez, 19.

Rodriguez’s family said their son was driving home from work when he was hit by Martinez.

"All these things come into my mind, ‘is my child okay, is he alive, was he the person responsible for this, was he alone,’" Rodriguez’s mother, Citlalli Rodriguez, said. “And it was just quite shocking to see the condition that [Enrique’s] vehicle was in."

The suspect, later identified as Samuel Martinez, 21, fled to Mexico, police said.