Valley native and former MLB pitcher Jaime Garcia passing knowledge down to RGV athletes

Former MLB pitcher and Valley native Jaime Garcia hosted a baseball camp for the first time ever in the Valley.

"This is a dream come true, this is something that God has been preparing my heart for," Garcia said about hosting the camp. "He's been refining me because I don't want to just come in and teach kids how to throw a baseball and how to be successful inside the game, I want to teach them how to be successful in every single area of life."

The 2011 World Series champion held a two-day camp for kids ages 8-18 who get split up into two groups. They work on pitching mechanics, drills, situational hitting and hitting mechanics.

"The most important one is being able to build your identity by securing who God says you are," Garcia said. "Once you have that, that leads to helping your relationship with the game. It allows you to have fun, it allows you to work hard and smart."

The Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year pitcher Victor Loa is also coaching at the camp looking to give a helping hand.

"Mindset. Your mindset is the biggest contributor," Loa said of what the most important thing is for athletes when training. "It could be your greatest enemy or greatest ally as long as you stay out of your head there's a lot you can achieve."

As for the campers, they're excited to get back to work with a legend as they prepare for their upcoming season.

"All these coaches they really help shape me and teach me tips and tricks here and there and help me improve my daily game helping me get stronger and faster," Damian Tapia said.

"It's been good doing drills here and there that we can continue to do and help us improve and everything," Gilberto Rodriguez Jr. said.

"I was very specific about not bringing a lot of them because my goal is to speak to them one-on-one directly," Garcia said about limiting participation in the camp. "I want to get to know their name, I want them to get to know me. I want to meet them where they are at and encourage them, so it's been amazing."