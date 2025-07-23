Valley non-profit celebrating 35th anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act
A Rio Grande Valley non-profit is celebrating a major milestone in the journey toward inclusion and diversity.
The Center for Independent Living, or Vail, is hosting a Walk and Roll event to commemorate 35 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law.
There will be games, entertainment and local vendors sharing information on community resources.
Organizers of the event said it's not only a celebration, but also a reminder of how far we've come since the ADA became law in 1990.
"The purpose of the ADA is to make sure that persons with disabilities were not to be discriminated against in education and employment and be able to use public facilities, and not be discriminated against when it comes to assistive technology," VAIL Employment Readiness instructor Dr. Matthew Atterberry said.
The Walk and Roll celebration is open to everyone. It's scheduled for Saturday, July 26 at Linear Park in Brownsville from 9 a.m. to noon.
The event is completely free, and no registration is required.
For more information, click here.
