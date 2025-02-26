Valley pediatrician discusses importance of measles vaccination

The first measles death in connection with an outbreak in West Texas was confirmed on Wednesday.

The school-aged child had been hospitalized and died Tuesday night, state officials said. Since the outbreak began in Jan. 2025, a rash of 124 cases has erupted across nine counties, according to the Associated Press.

READ MORE: A Texas child who was not vaccinated has died of measles, a first for the US in a decade

Prior to the reported death, Dr. Jennifer Saenz — a pediatrician with DHR Health — discussed the importance of vaccinating children against measles.

“Fortunately, we have a vaccine that can protect people,” Saenz said. “The vaccine is safe, it works, and it's kind of the best line of defense that we have against this virus.”

Health officials recommend children get two doses of the vaccine.

The first dose should be given at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second dose between the ages of 4 and 6.

Doctors say the vaccine gives you a 95% chance of being protected from the virus throughout your life.

In a news release, DHR Health said there have been no documented cases of measles in the Rio Grande Valley. But recent exposures in San Antonio, and the approaching Spring Break period, could possibly increase the risk of spread.