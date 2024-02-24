Valley pharmacies impacted by cyberattack

A cyberattack targeting medical billing organizations and pharmacies across the country is affecting those in the Rio Grande Valley.

The pharmacy issue is creating headaches and delays for patients trying to get their medicines.

According to CNN, the cyberattack is preventing some pharmacies from processing prescriptions, and insurance companies from receiving payment.

Vanessa Rawls, co-owner of Richard's Pharmacy, said their pharmacy has been impacted, but they’re still making sure patients are getting their prescriptions.

“An elderly patient who has a blood pressure problem and can't get their blood pressure medication, we’re not going to let them go without their medication for a reason like this,” Rawls said.

The pharmacy is also filling prescriptions for hospice patients and children with high fevers.

Those who need to have their prescription filled or refilled are urged to call your pharmacy first to make sure they can process your payment.

